A fire that broke out in a home near Alliston on Sunday is considered suspicious.

Firefighters were called to a house in a new subdivision just east of Alliston for a fire Sunday night. No one was home when the fire broke out.

While the damage wasn’t visible from the outside New Tecumseth Fire Chief Dan Heydon says it was extensive.

“Heavy smoke damage,” he said at the scene on Sunday. “Subsequent to the investigation and putting out the fire we’ve notified the Office of the Fire Marshal. We’re kindof concerned about where the fire started, and there is large dollar loss. We’ve actually had fire damage on all three levels.”

OPP officers were also called to the scene on Sunday.

The investigation continued on Monday.