A family from the Blue Mountains has lost everything after their home was ravaged by fire.

Firefighters rushed to the bungalow-style home at 4th Line and 6th Sideroad around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, after a neighbour saw smoke billowing from the back of the house and called 911.

By the time firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames, and its main floor and roof had already collapsed.

Blue Mountains deputy fire chief, AJ Lake, tells CTV News that the homeowners had left their residence less than half an hour before the fire started. There were no injuries.

More than 35 firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before they were able to get it under control.

Damage is estimated at around $500,000, and the family’s boat parked outside was also fully charred.

Deputy Chief Lake says officials have absolutely no reason to believe the fire was intentionally ignited, and it’s not being investigated as suspicious.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but Lake suspects it was electrical in nature.