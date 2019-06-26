

CTV Barrie





A family of three has been uprooted following a basement fire on Tuesday evening.

Fire crews were called to the home in Letitia Heights near Leacock Drive in Barrie just before 8 p.m.

They say the fire started in the basement area and spread up the staircase.

The family wasn’t home at the time, but fire officials say the family pet did not survive.

Firefighters say the blaze was contained to the lower level, but the main level sustained significant smoke damage.

Barrie Fire confirmed the flames started in the laundry room. The cause is under investigation. Fire officials say it is not suspicious.

They say it doesn’t appear to be suspicious. Damage is estimated at $100,000.