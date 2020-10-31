Advertisement
House fire causes half a million dollars in damage
Published Saturday, October 31, 2020 10:48PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, October 31, 2020 10:50PM EDT
Fire burns at a home in Ramara Twp, Ont. on Sat. Oct. 31, 2020 (John Annunziello)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Fire officials say flames and smoke caused half a million dollars worth of damage to a home in Ramara Township.
The fire on Davy Drive started at about 4 p.m. Saturday. It is not clear where in the home the fire sparked or whether anyone was home at the time, but the fire department says no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious.
