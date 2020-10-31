BARRIE, ONT. -- Fire officials say flames and smoke caused half a million dollars worth of damage to a home in Ramara Township.

The fire on Davy Drive started at about 4 p.m. Saturday. It is not clear where in the home the fire sparked or whether anyone was home at the time, but the fire department says no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious.