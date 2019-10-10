Featured
House destroyed by fire in Clearview Township
A house is severely damaged by fire and smoke in Clearview Township on Thurs., Oct. 10, 2019 (Jim Holmes/CTV News)
Published Thursday, October 10, 2019 5:51PM EDT
A house fire in Clearview Township on Thursday afternoon kept fire crews busy.
Flames raged through the home on Concession 3 in south Nottawasaga around 2:30 p.m. as firefighters arrived.
Everyone escaped, but the damage to the home is significant.
Crews battled the blaze with 13 trucks and mutual aid from Mulmur, Adjala-Tosorontio and Wasaga Beach fire departments.
There is no word on what may have caused the fire at this point.