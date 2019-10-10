A house fire in Clearview Township on Thursday afternoon kept fire crews busy.

Flames raged through the home on Concession 3 in south Nottawasaga around 2:30 p.m. as firefighters arrived.

Everyone escaped, but the damage to the home is significant.

Crews battled the blaze with 13 trucks and mutual aid from Mulmur, Adjala-Tosorontio and Wasaga Beach fire departments.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire at this point.