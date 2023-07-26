House burns to the ground after fire in Muskoka

A man sustained serious injuries from a fire on Mainhood Road in Utterson.

Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department was called to a house fire at 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire Chief Gary Monahan said two people and a dog were evacuated from the home.

"One male sustained serious injuries," said Monahan.

The man was taken to a trauma centre.

Crews from Station 5 in Port Sydney, Station 1 in Huntsville, and Station 4 in Baysville were on scene.

Monahan estimates the damage to the home to be about $700,000.

"It burned to the ground," he said.

The fire is not considered to be suspicious.

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department stresses the importance of working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms outside all sleeping areas and on every storey. Residents who have questions about smoke or carbon monoxide alarms can contact their local fire station.