House burns to the ground after fire in Muskoka

A fire engulfs a house in Utterson, Ont., on Wed., July 26, 2023. (Source: Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department) A fire engulfs a house in Utterson, Ont., on Wed., July 26, 2023. (Source: Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver