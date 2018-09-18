Chappel Farms has been growing pumpkins for more than 50 years and this season’s crop is better than expected.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” said Pauline Chappell. “We were worried all summer that it was so hot and dry, but they are beautiful.”

As it turns out, the consistently hot days over the last few months were just what the pumpkin patch desired.

And while the field of orange is ready to go, the cranberries are not.

The summer weather delayed harvesting of the berries that need frost to turn from white to red.

“Our concern is that people want their cranberries now. We still have a few frozen ones in the freezer, but people really like the fresh ones,” said Murray Johnston of Johnston’s Cranberry Marsh.

Johnston’s is introducing new cranberry drinks and are expecting big crowds in the coming weeks.

While the heat is good for the berries to grow, frost is needed for them to turn colour.

Johnston says he’s confident fall will arrive, with more typical fall temperatures.

As of now, Environment Canada’s long range forecast is predicting warmer than average temperatures to continue.

However, Mother Nature has been known to change her mind and the weather.