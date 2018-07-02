

CTV Barrie





Environment Canada has updated its heat advisory for southern Ontario, warning about high humidex values.

The national weather agency says with the humidity Monday, it will feel like 40.

A cold front Monday afternoon will provide a brief cool dow, but the heat and humidity will return on Tuesday and persist through most of this week.

Daytime highs will be in the low 30s with humidex near 40.

A cool down is expected by Friday.