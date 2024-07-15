Hot, humid heat band of air crossing Newmarket to Caledon

A heat wave alert has been issued for the southern band of central Ontario.

From Newmarket, Georgina, the northern York region and Caledon, maximum daytime temperatures will be near 29 degrees Celsius, but the humidity could hit 40.

Environment Canada warns that hot and humid temperatures can reduce air quality and reach the high-risk category.

The national weather agency advises:

Drink plenty of water

Limit direct sun exposure; wear a hat or use an umbrella

Never leave children or animals in a parked car

Ask a pharmacist or physician how medications can affect your health risk

Eat cool, light meals and avoid using the oven

Cooler temperatures are expected on Tuesday.