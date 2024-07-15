BARRIE
Barrie

    • Hot, humid heat band of air crossing Newmarket to Caledon

    A woman enjoys the cold water of a fountain at Marble Arch in central London, Wednesday, July 20, 2016. Temperatures in London rose over 30 Celsius. (AP / Frank Augstein) A woman enjoys the cold water of a fountain at Marble Arch in central London, Wednesday, July 20, 2016. Temperatures in London rose over 30 Celsius. (AP / Frank Augstein)
    Share

    A heat wave alert has been issued for the southern band of central Ontario.

    From Newmarket, Georgina, the northern York region and Caledon, maximum daytime temperatures will be near 29 degrees Celsius, but the humidity could hit 40.

    Environment Canada warns that hot and humid temperatures can reduce air quality and reach the high-risk category.

    The national weather agency advises:

    • Drink plenty of water
    • Limit direct sun exposure; wear a hat or use an umbrella
    • Never leave children or animals in a parked car
    • Ask a pharmacist or physician how medications can affect your health risk
    • Eat cool, light meals and avoid using the oven

    Cooler temperatures are expected on Tuesday.

