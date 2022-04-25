Hot dogs containing fish hooks found at dog park near Bracebridge: OPP

Provincial police are investigating after uncooked hot dogs containing fish hooks were discovered at a dog park near Bracebridge.

OPP said the hot dogs were found attached to the fence line at Kerr Park on Beaumont Drive.

Bracebridge OPP is asking for the public's help to identify the person(s) responsible.

The town said its staff complete "infrastructure patrols daily, weekly and monthly" and would "cooperate with the Bracebridge OPP investigation and take these matters seriously."

Town staff said "no items of concern" were found during its inspection Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at (705) 645-2211.