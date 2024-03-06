Hostile woman arrested after damaging police SUV

A 68-year-old woman accused of being "extremely violent" was arrested in Barrie late Tuesday morning.

Officers received a call about an unwanted person at a Gowan Street residence and said they arrived to find a hostile woman.

Police say that as they tried to de-escalate the situation, she damaged a police vehicle.

Barrie police say the accused, who had no fixed address, was also wanted by another police service for multiple endorsed bench warrants.

She was taken into police custody, charged with mischief under $5,000, and then remanded into custody following a bail hearing.