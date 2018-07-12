Featured
Hospice in Alliston officially opens
Published Thursday, July 12, 2018 3:44PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 12, 2018 6:48PM EDT
The 10-bed $6-million Matthew’s House Hospice officially opened on Thursday in Alliston.
The 30-thousand square foot facility offers space and programs that can be taken to residents in the community who are in need of help.
Training space to eventually work with educational institutions is available as well.
More than 1700 people received help last year and the new Matthew’s House expects to help many more this year.