With a growing need for hospice beds, the Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood completed a $2.2 million, 4,000 square-foot expansion more than two years ago to add four new beds to their existing six.

But the new beds have never been used; staff says they are waiting for provincial approval.

Dr. Alyssa Boyd is the hospice medical director and says there is a waiting list for beds. “I currently have two or three patients sitting there right now in our hospital who would love to be getting the care over here at hospice.”

But due to liability and other issues, staff is not able to provide medical treatment in the new space until officially given the stamp of approval.

Dr. Boyd says opening the extra beds could be a critical step towards ending hallway healthcare and give the families a more comfortable place for the final moments.

“I’ve had patients in ward rooms dying, as their families are sitting on the radiators, and I’ve had people die in double rooms, where the family said the patient in the next bed would often hear all their final conversations. I don’t think any of those things are appropriate.”

The Collingwood hospice was never promised government support, but they went ahead with the expansion hoping they could fill the beds sooner than later.

For now, four of the ten private rooms will have to remain unused until the Ministry of Health gives the proper approval.

The hospice is looking for $420,000 in annual funding to help hire a new nursing staff and help to pay for operating the expansion.