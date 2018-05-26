

The Canadian Press





BRAMPTON, Ont. -- Ontario's New Democrat leader, facing attacks from all fronts, says that when the Tories go low, Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne goes even lower.

Andrea Horwath says the criticism her party is facing is "disappointing" after both Wynne and Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford labelled NDP candidates "radicals."

Wynne told a campaign event on Saturday that she isn't going low -- she's calling it like she sees it.

On Friday, the Tories alleged an NDP candidate in east Toronto, Tasleem Riaz, had made offensive comments online, including a post from 2013 quoting Adolf Hitler.

A release from the Liberals that describes the New Democrats as "too risky, too radical" cites the post.

Wynne says that as a serious contender in the June 7 election, Horwath should be prepared to face scrutiny.

Riaz issued a statement on Friday saying she was "horrified" the post had appeared on her Facebook page, noting she did not understand how it had happened and would never have shared it intentionally.