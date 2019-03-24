

CTV Barrie





Finding time to hit the slopes together has been a difficult task for the Mueller Family all winter long.

On Sunday, they finally found the time to visit Horseshoe Resort; just in time for the last day of the season.

“Everybody is so busy with their own individual activities,” said Ivona Mueller, “we really need to try harder to do things together and create memories and create those bonds.”

But for Alex Puksa, it was a different story, who managed to get 30 days out on the slopes.

“The season started in November here, so it was a long season and lots of good snow conditions,” said Puksa.

Sunday marked the final day for winter activities including skiing and tubing out on the slopes at Horseshoe Resort, but there is still plenty of snow at resorts across the region.

Mount St. Louis and Snow Valley will continue to operate until the end of the month.

Blue Mountain will also continue operations as long as there is enough snow. Right now the average base is 100 cm.

“I think they are going to try for Easter,” said skier Robert Reid, “and if they do, we will come out, and it’s great. We live here in town, so it’s easy for us.”

According to Horseshoe Resort, this year’s ski season will go down as one of their longest in more than two decades; and one of the busiest.

“Which is exactly what we wanted to see,” said Dan Loeb, Director of Recreation, “new skiers, new Canadians learning the sport.”

Officials at Horseshoe Resort say the remaining snow on the hill will be used for the upcoming CSRA Snowcross Dayco National Championships on March 30 and 31.