BARRIE, ONT. -- Four horses escaped injury as a fire roared through the barn that was their home in the Blue Mountains.

It happened on the 12th Sideroad near the 10th Line at about 10 p.m. Saturday.

Fire Chief Steve Conn says the horses were in a paddock adjoining the barn when it started.

Conn says firefighters hauled water to the rural property to help douse the flames.

The fire is believed to have been sparked by an electrical issue. Damage to the barn is estimated to be $150,000.