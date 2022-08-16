Horses are helping to heal grieving children

Hospice Orillia has created a Youth Equine Therapy group to help children grieve.

Thanks to a donation by the Kiwanis Club of Orillia, Hospice has expanded its Equine Bereavement Support Group to include younger participants.

The six-week program allows youth a safe and compassionate space to explore while they grieve. Led by professionally trained hospice volunteers, the therapy is said to occur as the horses encourage the participants to become empowered as they groom, walk and care for them.

"The horses seem to have an intuition that we will never fully understand but can be in awe of and appreciate," said Louise Brazier, Bereavement Services Coordinator at Hospice Orillia. "They seem to know who needs the support and will do their work of lightening the load for whoever needs it. I've witnessed this, hence why I use the word magic."

Heidi Mueller, owner of Rushmount Equine Sports, where the program is hosted, said "I can see a definite difference from start to finish when the people show up to when they leave. They have a giant smile on their faces and laughing at the end of their sessions."

The Kiwanis Club, which donated $7,500 towards the youth bereavement program, is excited about the local partnership.

"The Kiwanis Club is honoured to be a part of such an amazing program. It is fantastic that we have the capability to support this program for youth, during one of the hardest times of their lives, and to do so locally," said Heather Breckles, Kiwanis Club of Orillia president "Horses are amazing creatures, and as Louise stated, their healing ways are simply magical."