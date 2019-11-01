A horse is dead following a collision involving a school bus and horse-drawn buggy in Chatsworth.

Grey Bruce OPP says the bus and buggy were travelling in the same direction shortly after nine on Friday morning along Concession 12.

They say that the crash happened when the bus was passing the buggy and the horse moved into its path.

There were no children on the bus at the time.

The horse had to be put down at the scene because of its injuries.

Police say no charges will be laid.