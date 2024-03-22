BARRIE
Barrie

    • Hop your way into Easter at Friday Harbour

    Friday Harbour
    

    Hop into Easter at Friday Harbour on Sunday, March 31.

    The Friday Harbour Resort is offering Easter-themed activities for both children and adults to celebrate the arrival of spring.

    The event is scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 3999 Friday Drive in Innisfil.

    The free day will feature an Easter egg hunt, creative spring crafts, live performances, balloon twisting, face painting, warming lounges, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

    For more information on the event, click here.

