BARRIE -- Provincial police are looking for a person accused of breaking into a restaurant in Haliburton and stealing the tip jar.

Officers responded to an alarm call at the Kosy Korner on Dec. 26 just before midnight.

Police say the suspect smashed through the front door glass to get inside the building.

According to officers, surveillance video shows a hooded suspect in the restaurant scooping up the tip jar before leaving.

They say the bandit made off with roughly $40.

Haliburton Highlands OPP is investigating and urging anyone with information to contact them.