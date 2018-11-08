Aboriginal veterans were honoured at Canadian Base Borden on Thursday.

During WWI 7,400 Indigenous people volunteered for Canadian Military Service, and at least 300 lost their lives.

Brigadier-General Joe Paul told the crowd at Base Borden, “As a First Nation member myself, I always like to remind my fellow citizens that the Aboriginal people of this country have always played a key role in the defense of our borders.”

Known as one of the greatest Canadian soldiers, Company Sergeant-Major Francis Pegahmagabow was honoured with a building rededication at the base. Pegahmagabow is known as the most skilled sniper of the First World War with more than 375 kills.

“He is one of only 38 Canadians to earn the military medal with two bars. Each in recognition of an act of bravery” said Paul.

Pegahmagabow's family says the rededication is a shared honour.

“Francis would be over the moon. This would be something that I know would have meant a lot to him,” said a relative.

For veterans week the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa is honouring two Indigenous WWI soldiers, Private Michael Stoqua and Private Moses Tennisco.

Museum officials have said, “Canadians need to be more aware of the diversity in our history and contributions.”