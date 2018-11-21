Featured
Honda recalling 122K Odyssey minivans
This undated file photo provided by Honda shows the 2014 Honda Odyssey. (AP Photo/Honda, File)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, November 21, 2018 1:50PM EST
Honda is recalling approximately 122,000 minivans.
The recall covers Odyssey vans between 2018 and 2019.
Honda says the sliding doors on the vehicle can open while the vans are moving.
The company says it has no reports of injuries.
Honda says that dealers will replace the latches on the doors, but currently, they have only a limited parts supply.