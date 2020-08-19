BARRIE, ONT. -- An employee at the Honda plant in Alliston has tested positive for COVID-19, a company spokesperson confirmed.

The spokesperson would not give details of when the individual last worked or the position they held at the plant.

Operations at the Alliston plant shut down for seven weeks when the pandemic started in March and gradually reopened in May.

Several safety measures were put in place, including cleaning and sanitizing regularly.

The company said it had worked closely with public health, and all protocols have been followed.

The Alliston Honda plant employs a little over 4,300 workers and associates.