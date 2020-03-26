BARRIE -- Associates at Honda say they will continue to suspend production of all of its automobile, engine and transmission plants across North America.

An internal memo that was provided to employees at the Alliston plants says the six-day suspension that was originally slated to last until Monday, March 30 has now been extended to Monday, April 6, with plans to resume operations on April 7.

Honda says the extension is in response to the continued steep decline in market demand across the automotive industry due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy resulting in the inability of consumers in many markets to purchase new vehicles.

“As the market impact of the fast-changing COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, Honda will evaluate conditions and make additional adjustments as necessary. In undertaking this production adjustment, Honda is continuing to manage its business carefully through a measured approach to sales that aligns production with market demand,” Honda said in a statement.

Honda says it will continue to provide opportunities for associates to be paid including providing full pay for some non-production days and assigning vacation for others.