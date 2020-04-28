Honda extends manufacturing shutdown at all plants across North America
Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020 8:23AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, April 28, 2020 11:31AM EDT
(File photo)
BARRIE -- Associates at Honda say they will extend the production suspension of all of its automobile, engine and transmission plants across North America through May 8.
Production is scheduled to resume on Monday, May 11.
“While there is encouraging news about provincial and federal efforts to loosen restrictions in the near future, sales forecasts for the coming weeks project a continued downward trend,” Honda wrote in a statement.
Honda began its automobile production suspensions on March 23.