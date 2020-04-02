BARRIE -- Associates at Honda say they will extend the production suspension of all of its automobile, engine and transmission plants across North America.

“In undertaking these production adjustments, Honda is continuing to manage its business carefully through a measured approach to sales that aligns production with market demand,” Honda said in a statement on Thursday.

Honda began its automotive production suspension on March 23.

Honda says the extension is in response to the continued steep decline in market demand across the automotive industry due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy resulting in the inability of consumers in many markets to purchase new vehicles.

At this time there is no indication when production will resume.