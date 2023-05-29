Honda Canada announces historic milestone at Alliston, Ont. manufacturing plant

Honda of Canada Mfg. (HCM) is celebrating a "historic milestone" on Monday, announcing it manufactured its 10 millionth vehicle, a 2023 CR-V Touring Hybrid, at the production plant in Alliston, Ont.

"This achievement is a testament to the hard work, commitment and dedication of generations of HCM associates," said Jean Marc Leclerc, President and CEO of Honda Canada.

Honda Canada announces it manufactured its 10 millionth vehicle (R) at its Alliston, Ont., plant on Mon., May 29, 2023. (CTV News/Christian D'Avino)

Honda Canada began operating in Alliston in 1986 as the company's sole manufacturing plant in Canada.

The Alliston site consists of three plants, employing over 4,200 associates, and can produce more than 400,000 vehicles and 190,000 engines annually.

"Since 1986, HCM has been a class leader in Canadian automotive manufacturing and production and one of Honda's most important facilities on a global scale. It's been a pillar of the local economy and community for decades and will be for generations to come," Leclerc added.

Last fall, Honda began production on its CR-V Hybrids as its operations move toward becoming a fully electric manufacturer by 2040.