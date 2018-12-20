Featured
Honda Alliston plant cancels Saturday overtime shifts
Workers inspect vehicles on the assembly line at Honda of Canada Mfg. Plant 2, in Alliston, Ont., on Monday, March 30, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 5:19PM EST
The Honda plant in Alliston has cancelled Saturday overtime shifts because of lowered market demand.
Honda officials confirmed with CTV News on Thursday that due to the current market conditions and existing inventories in the U.S. dealer network, the overtime shift is no longer necessary.
Previously scheduled overtime at some of Honda’s North American facilities, including Alliston, have been cancelled.
No word was given on when the shift might return.