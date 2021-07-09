BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are appealing to Collingwood residents to check their security footage for any suspicious persons or activity after a playground was vandalized.

Police say homophobic and racial slurs were spray-painted onto playground equipment at Sunset Point Park on Lawrence Street sometime on Thursday and Friday.

Investigators say they believe the culprits may be visitors to the area.

"These acts will not be tolerated," the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP state in a release Friday.

"The OPP takes all allegations of criminality seriously and will conduct a thorough and exhaustive investigation holding those responsible to the fullest extent of the law."

Anyone with information is asked to call Collingwood OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.