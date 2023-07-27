Homicide investigation underway after shooting at Penetanguishene mall
One person has died after gunshots were heard in the heart of Penetanguishene Thursday afternoon.
According to OPP, police were called to the back of the parking lot at Village Square Mall around 5 p.m. Thursday after getting reports of shots being fired in that area.
Paramedics transferred a 30-year-old man to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Police have not made any arrests in connection to this incident. They are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle of interest, which they describe as a black Ford F150 and the people inside that were seen leaving the scene.
Police say the suspect(s) may be armed, so people are asked to take caution if the vehicle is spotted, to not approach and call 911 immediately.
According to police, this incident is believed to be isolated in nature.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact provincial police or Crime Stoppers.
