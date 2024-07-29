Hometown best friends from Barrie Ont. bike across Canada for cancer research

Against all odds, three childhood friends from Barrie, Ont., are biking across Canada to raise money for a good cause.

James Deer, Tyler Olston, and Aaron James hit the roads on May 31 to begin their trek around the country for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Their journey began in St. John’s, Newfoundland, and is set to end in Vancouver Island, British Colombia.

On Saturday afternoon, the boys arrived in their hometown excited to bring their message back to the community that shaped them.

Three childhood best friends: James Deer, Tyler Olston, and Aaron James from Barrie Ont., stop in their hometown on July 29, 2024 while biking across Canada to raise money for cancer. (CTVNews/ Dave Sullivan)

"We’ve seen firsthand the impact cancer can have on anyone, and we want to make a difference," they stated in a release on the Canadian Cancer Society website.

The three have set an ambitious goal over the summer hoping to hit $50,000.

The boys have raised over $6,000 so far.

The cyclists found great inspiration in Terry Fox and Ryan Keeping, whose courage and determination showed them what is achievable when people unite for a cause greater than themselves.

"This trip is not just a physical challenge but a testament to the strength and resilience of those fighting cancer every day," they stated on the Canadian Cancer Society website.

The community can keep up with their journey on Instagram, where they share their experiences and the stories that have motivated them to keep on peddaling.

With only 48 days left on their journey, the three cyclists are set to reach their final destination on September 15.

James Deer cycling across Canada. (Courtesy: James Deer)