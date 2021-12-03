Homeowners impede Collingwood man's attempt at home invasion, OPP says

Provincial police charged a man accused of attempting to forcibly break into a home on Walnut Street in Collingwood.

Police say the residents were inside their home on Tuesday when the alleged break-in occurred and held the suspect in the house until the officers arrived.

The 25-year-old man faces charges, including break and enter, assault, trespassing at night, resisting arrest, and being intoxicated in a public place.

Police say this was an isolated incident, and the public has no reason to fear.

The suspect is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Jan.4.