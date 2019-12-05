BARRIE -- A homeowner is in the hospital with serious injuries following a home invasion in Bolton.

Police say officers received a 911 call around seven this morning for a report of a possible break-in.

Police allege the suspects broke into the house on Cedargrove Road and were confronted by the homeowner.

Caledon OPP is appealing to residents in the area to check their home security cameras for any suspicious people, vehicles or activity between 6 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police at 1-888-310-1122.