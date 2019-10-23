Thick black smoke filled the sky as flames tore through a house in Innisfil on Wednesday.

Investigators say the homeowner discarded what he was smoking into a blue box on the porch, likely causing the fire on Pine Avenue around noon.

Around 20 firefighters arrived to find the blaze raging into the siding and up through the roof.

They say the strong winds fanned the flames.

No one was injured, but the fire was so extensive the house is a complete loss.