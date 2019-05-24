

CTV Barrie





Police are investigating a home invasion that happened overnight in Caledon on Friday.

Caledon OPP says two men and a woman wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks broke into a home on Mayfield Road near Heritage Road around 1 a.m.

According to police, the homeowner confronted the suspects, and one of them had a firearm.

The homeowner was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The suspects were seen running towards Heritage Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Caledon OPP.