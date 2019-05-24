Featured
Homeowner injured during home invasion in Caledon overnight
Published Friday, May 24, 2019 11:56AM EDT
Police are investigating a home invasion that happened overnight in Caledon on Friday.
Caledon OPP says two men and a woman wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks broke into a home on Mayfield Road near Heritage Road around 1 a.m.
According to police, the homeowner confronted the suspects, and one of them had a firearm.
The homeowner was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The suspects were seen running towards Heritage Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Caledon OPP.