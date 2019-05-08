

Caledon OPP is looking for a male accused of posing as a flower delivery man and breaking into a home last week.

Officers say a homeowner confronted the man after he allegedly gained entry to the house in the area of Centreville Creek Road and Castlederg Side Road through the basement window. The homeowner told police the suspect said he was there to deliver flowers.

The homeowner says the man then sped off in a silver or grey four-door, newer-model sedan.

Police say they received another call about a man matching the same description. This homeowner says the suspect was carrying a plant hanger of flowers when he knocked on the door of the house in the area of Duffy’s Lane and Patterson Side Road.

According to police, when the homeowner answered, the man asked for the address. He then gave the name 'Anne-Marie,' and when the homeowner told him no one by that name lived there, he left.

The accused is described as a black man, about six-foot-four, wearing a grey hoodie and dark pants.

Caledon OPP is asking residents to review any security video from May 1 and May 2 and contact police if you see anything suspicious.