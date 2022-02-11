Home security footage catches Barrie porch pirate

Home security video appears to show a porch pirate in Barrie's east end.

Barrie police say the theft happened at noon Tuesday on Napier Street.

In the home security footage submitted to CTV News, a man can be seen climbing the front porch steps and picking up a box sitting at the doorstep.

The man then walks down the driveway and got into a black pickup truck parked in front of the house.

Barrie police say the suspect has been identified, and charges are pending.