

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Two occupants of a Newmarket home and two suspects are all facing charges following a home invasion.

York Regional Police attended the home in the area of Davis Drive and Longford Drive for reports that a man was seen pointing a gun at a house around 8 a.m. on Monday.

Police say two men broke into the home and attempted to rob the occupants. They say an altercation ensued and the suspects ran from the house.

Officers say the home was filled with an odour of pepper spray and that they found a 20-year-old man suffering non-life-threatening injuries inside the home, along with a 20-year-old woman.

Police say they were both arrested and charged after officers found a shotgun, handgun and pepper spray inside the residence.

The two suspects were later located at a house on Williamson Family Hollow. They are facing robbery charges.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.