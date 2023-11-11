BARRIE
Barrie

    • Home invasion in Clearview Township under investigation

    An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (Source: OPP)

    Provincial police are investigating a home invasion in Clearview Township.

    Police say it happened on Fisher Street shortly before 7 a.m. on Tuesday

    Police released few details on the break-in, including whether anyone was harmed or if any weapons were involved.

    They ask residents in the area to check video surveillance and dash cam footage for any suspicious persons or activity that could assist in the investigation.

    Anyone with information is urged to contact the Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575 or 1-888-310-1122.

    Police say there is no concern for public safety.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News