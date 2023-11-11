Home invasion in Clearview Township under investigation

Provincial police are investigating a home invasion in Clearview Township.

Police say it happened on Fisher Street shortly before 7 a.m. on Tuesday

Police released few details on the break-in, including whether anyone was harmed or if any weapons were involved.

They ask residents in the area to check video surveillance and dash cam footage for any suspicious persons or activity that could assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575 or 1-888-310-1122.

Police say there is no concern for public safety.