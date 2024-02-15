Home invasion and robbery caught on camera

Police seek multiple suspects following a home invasion and robbery in the Town of East Gwillimbury.

York Regional Police were called to a home in the Charlotte Abby Drive and Holland Landing Road area about a home invasion on Wednesday at midnight.

A resident of the home said that several men broke into the house armed with guns.

One of the men pistol-whipped a male victim while demanding money. The men took valuables belonging to the victims and then fled in a light-coloured vehicle.

Paramedics treated the victim for minor injuries. No one else was injured.

The suspects are described as men wearing masks, dark clothing and hoodies.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators would like to speak to anyone with video surveillance or dashcam footage in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.