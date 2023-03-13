Crews battle major fire in Georgian Bay Township

Fire crews in the Georgian Bay area were kept busy Monday night as a major fire tore through a structure at the corner of a major intersection.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Honey Harbour Rd. and South Bay Rd. around 8 p.m. for what provincial police describe as a fully engulfed structure fire.

Everyone inside, including pets, managed to get out with no injuries reported, police say.

OPP were called to help with traffic flow as crews controlled the blaze.

While a cause has not yet been determined, police say it doesn't appear suspicious in nature.