Holly Community Centre in Barrie renamed Peggy Hill Team Community Centre

The Holly Community Centre on Mapleton Avenue in Barrie, Ont., is renamed the Peggy Hill Team Community Centre on Tues., March 1, 2022 (City of Barrie) The Holly Community Centre on Mapleton Avenue in Barrie, Ont., is renamed the Peggy Hill Team Community Centre on Tues., March 1, 2022 (City of Barrie)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine's civilian areas

Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine's second-biggest city and Kyiv's main TV tower in what the country's president called a blatant campaign of terror.

What are thermobaric weapons?

Known as vacuum bombs, aerosol bombs, or fuel-air explosives, thermobaric weapons use oxygen from the surrounding air to create massive, high-temperature explosions.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver