Holly Community Centre in Barrie renamed Peggy Hill Team Community Centre

The City of Barrie announced the Holly Community Centre has a new name.

The recreational centre is now the Peggy Hill Team Community Centre as part of an eight-year sponsorship agreement.

City staff will update the name at the Mapleton Avenue facility and online.

In a release issued Tuesday, Mayor Jeff Lehman thanked Peggy Hill for coming forward with the sponsorship.

"Peggy lives in our city, [and] has built a successful business here and has contributed a lot to her community over the years. I'm delighted that the city is entering into this naming rights agreement with the Peggy Hill Team."

As part of the agreement with The Peggy Hill Team, the city's Heritage Committee is being consulted on developing an installation to showcase the facility's history.

The multi-purpose community centre located in the city's southwest end was built in 2008 and features a 25-metre pool, two ice rinks, a gym, meeting and activity rooms and a fitness centre.

The naming rights agreement ends in 2030.