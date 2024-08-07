BARRIE
    Holistic healer arrested on sexual assault charges in York Region

    Investigators with the York Regional Police Sex Assault and Crimes Against Children Unit have issued warrants for the arrest of a holistic healer in connection with sexual assaults that occurred during treatments.

    On March 6, a victim reported that the suspect had sexually assaulted them during a holistic healing session in January.

    Police say the suspect had touched the victim for a sexual purpose.

    On June 5, an additional victim reported the suspect had sexually assaulted them during a holistic healing session in January.

    Arrest warrants were issued for the 67-year-old suspect. Police are releasing images of the suspect as they believe there are more victims and are encouraging them to come forward.

    Police arrested the suspect Wednesday morning.

    York Regional Police say a sexual assault includes any non-consensual contact of a sexual nature. Police encourage anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a sexual assault to come forward and report the incident to police.

    There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences, and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence.

    If someone is not ready to report, but is seeking support, you can contact York Region Victim Services  or the Women’s Support Network. Additional resources and information can be found on our website.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police Sex Assault and Crimes Against Children Unit at 1- 866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or leave an anonymous tip online.

