

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





Victoria Day weekend is the unofficial start to the summer season in Simcoe County, and attractions all across the region are opening up shop.

On Sunday, families flocked to the Elmvale Jungle Zoo for its opening weekend, and to get a glimpse of a familiar face and to offer a gracious welcome home.

The zoo's two-year-old gibbon Agnes was stolen in a brazen break-in last May, is back in her summer habitat, healthy and feasting on bananas.

"She’s like a child to me, you’re going to make me cry again,” says Michel Persi with the Elmvale Jungle Zoo.

“When she came home her hair was very thin, and there was missing spots, bald spots, but she's back on track [and] she loves her cuddles."

The kids are just as happy as zoo employees to see Agnes back home.

"I like them cause they're my favourite animal," said a visiting child, "and I also want to keep one of them."

Businesses in Wasaga Beach also kicked off their summer season.

It's clear that it's not bathing suit weather just yet, with many motels on the strip operating at only 50 percent capacity.

"I've seen busier [long weekends]," said Dean Prezio with Pedro's Gift Shop, "but this has been predictable considering the weather forecast we had."