A second Christmas lights display was targeted by a Grinch, who was trying to make off with donations destined for charity.

Greg Greene has collected money alongside his massive lights display in Angus for the last eight years. The donations help the Borden Family Resource Centre.

Surveillance video from Sunday shows a man walk up to the red donation box, at around 4:20 a.m. He then uses what looks to be a crowbar to break open the box.

“Extremely upset. I mean we put all this time and effort into doing something for the community and raising money for our charities,” he says.

What the thief doesn’t know is that Greene emptied the box the night before.

Just an hour early, Dino Sangiuliano had his donation box stolen from outside his home on Violet Street in Barrie. He has been collecting donation at his lights display for three years.

Police aren’t saying just yet if the same person is responsible for both thefts.

“We'll reach out and we'll see if there are any similarities I can guarantee this individual, if you're going to continue doing this, now is the time to stop. We will hold you accountable for your actions,” says OPP Sgt. Peter Leon.

Greene has fixed the donation box and is still hoping to raise $2,500 by Christmas.