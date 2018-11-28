Two of the biggest food banks in our region kick off their Holiday Food Drives this week with very ambitious goals, setting the bar higher than ever for donations.

And the reason is simple. The demand for the food bank remains steady month over month.

Three-thousand people turn to the Barrie Food Bank every month, and though the shelves are stocked today, it won’t be enough to meet the demand over the holiday season.

The Barrie Food Bank hopes to reach its goal of 200,000lbs of food and $100,000 in donations to help purchase perishable food items like meats and dairy. Volunteers say donations are needed now more than ever because they recently increased the number of visits per year for clients from eight to ten.

In Orillia, The Sharing Place is holding its first ever Healthy Holiday Food Drive.

Their goal of 75,000lbs of food and $100,000 is also an ambitious one. The food bank is counting on local businesses, like Home Hardware, for support. The store will be holding food drives and has already grown fresh produce in its greenhouse.

The Holiday Food Drives kick off this Friday at noon with the arrival of the Holiday Train at the Midhurst station.