It's the long weekend, and typically that means gas prices will be on the rise, but according to Gas guru, Dan McTeague, the price at the pumps will take a dip.

"Hold off until Saturday to fill up folks," the petroleum analyst tweeted. "Looks like most of Canada - except where prices are regulated - will see a net 4 cent a litre drop at gas stations."

McTeague says the drop is credited to Trump's tweets on Chinese trade talks.

Drivers in the Barrie area could see gas prices sitting at around 116.9 at most stations on Saturday.