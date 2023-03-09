Hold and secure lifted at Mono-Amaranth Public School

A hold and secure at a public school in Mono has been lifted, and students were dismissed at the regular time, the Upper Grand District School Board confirmed.

Dufferin OPP stated the safety measure at Mono-Amaranth Public School was out of "an abundance of caution" Thursday afternoon.

The service says there will be a 'heavy police presence" in the area for a nearby police investigation.

Officers are investigating in the area of Highway 10 and Cedar Grove Road.

During a hold and secure, activities continue inside the building as usual, but all exterior doors are locked, and no one is allowed to enter or exit the school.

Police did not provide details surrounding the investigation, only to say it wrapped up "without incident."