Hold and secure lifted at Fenelon Falls schools
Police are at Fenelon Falls Secondary School after an alleged threat was made to the safety of students on Mon., Sept. 30, 2019 (OPP/Twitter)
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 11:46AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 30, 2019 4:47PM EDT
A high school in Fenelon Falls was placed in lockdown this morning for nearly two hours after police say a threat was made to the safety of the students.
The school board lifted the lockdown at Fenelon Falls Secondary School shortly after 10 a.m., and placed it in a hold and secure along with Langton Public School and the Adult Learning Centre as a precaution while police investigate.
Trillium Lakes School Board says the hold and secure was lifted shortly after the noon hour.
All classes resumed as usual.