A high school in Fenelon Falls was placed in lockdown this morning for nearly two hours after police say a threat was made to the safety of the students.

The school board lifted the lockdown at Fenelon Falls Secondary School shortly after 10 a.m., and placed it in a hold and secure along with Langton Public School and the Adult Learning Centre as a precaution while police investigate.

Trillium Lakes School Board says the hold and secure was lifted shortly after the noon hour.

All classes resumed as usual.