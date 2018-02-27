

Two schools were put into a hold and secure, while police searched for a man allegedly armed with a hatchet.

Grey County OPP says it received a call about an armed man outside of a home on Tuesday morning. The woman who lives at the home is the man’s estranged girlfriend.

According to police, the woman had earlier received a threatening text. The suspect was gone before officers arrived on scene.

As a precaution, Grey Highlands Secondary School and Macphail Memorial Elementary School were put under a hold and secure.

At around 8:30 a.m. the 32-year-old Southgate man was arrested and taken to hospital for assessment. Charges are pending.

The hold and secure at both schools has since been lifted. No injuries are reported.

The investigation is ongoing.